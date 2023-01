Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case latest updates

Tunisha Sharma passed away on 24th December 2022. The actress was found hanging in the make-up room of her co-star Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Tunisha Sharma was rushed to the hospital but it was too late. The 20-year-old actress passed away leaving everyone in shock. Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day. Tunisha's mother registered a case against Sheezan for abetment to suicide. The case is being heard in Vasai Court and the Vasai police is investigating the same. Here are some of the latest updates on the Tunisha Sharma suicide case.