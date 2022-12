Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan M Khan detained and 5 main questions

The tragic demise of Tunisha Sharma has sent shockwaves. The young lady was founded hanging in the bathroom of the makeup room of her co-star Sheezan M Khan. Her mother has accused him of harassment and abetment to suicide. This is indeed shocking. The cops are investigating it as a suicide and murder. The fact that there is no suicide note and so many people were present has made it doubtful. The body has been sent for postmortem.