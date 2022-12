Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Here are all latest updates on Sheezan M Khan and other matters

The whole nation was shocked when news of Tunisha Sharma's suicide came out. Her last rites will happen on December 28, 2022. The mother of the actress, Vanita Sharma has said that her co-star Sheezan M Khan is responsible for the depression she suffered. In his statement, he has said they were on a break as they fought constantly. It seems Tunisha Sharma sounded happy till lunch on Saturday. Here are the latest updates...