Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed sides with Sheezan M Khan

Urfi Javed has said that Sheezan M Khan cannot be held responsible for the suicide of Tunisha Sharma. She has said that girls should give value to themselves over others. She said that one needs to be the hero of one's own life. Also Read - RIP Tunisha Sharma: Kanwar Dhillon pens heart-wrenching note for late friend; Fahmaan Khan sends strength to the Pandya Store actor