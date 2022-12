Tunisha Sharma: Sheezan Khan's secret gf revealed

They are yet to record the statement of the girl. Reportedly, the old deleted charts of Sheezan's secret girlfriend are yet to be relieved. Moreover, they have also seized the DVR of the shoot on the set and they are trying to understand what happened during the shoot. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Mukesh Khanna gives his take on the situation; blames parents of young girls who send them to work in the industry [Watch]