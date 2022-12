Actresses who left acting careers post wedding

Bollywood and the television industry look all glamarous. It is quite common for divas to continue working even after their marriage. However, few actresses decide to leave the industry post their wedding and bid adieu to their successful careers. These actresses were at the peak of their careers when they decided to quit the industry. From Asin to Twinkle Khanna; a look at actresses who quit the industry post-wedding.