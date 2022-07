Uday Chopra

Actor Uday Chopra made his acting debut in 2000 with Mohabbatein. He was also seen in Bollywood films inclduign Dhoom, Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and more. The actor soon turned into a producer and moved to Los Angeles. He soon tried his hands at production. In 2011, he founded YRF Entertainment in LA and has produced - Nicole Kidman and The Longest Week. He is also the founder of comic label called Yomics.