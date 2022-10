Image credit: Instagram

Rinkie Khanna with daughter Naomika

Rinkie Khanna quit acting in 2003 after she got married to industrialist Sameer Saran. She started her career in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and went on to appear in films like Jhankaar Beats, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai and Chameli. Naomika is her first child who was born in 19 October 2004. Later, she welcomed a baby boy in 2013.