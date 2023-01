Image credit: Instagram

Aarav Bhatia with cousin Naomika Saran

Remember Rinke Khanna? Twinkle Khanna's sister Rinke is a former actress who appeared in movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jhankar Beats and more. She then moved away from Bollywood and she currently resides in London with her family. Now, her daughter Naomika Saran's picture have gone viral on the internet. In the latest picture, she can be seen with Twinkle and Akshay's son Aarav Bhatia. Her beauty has left many awestruck.