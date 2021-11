Fans rooting for #TejAng supremacy

Udaariyaan is the No.1 fiction show for Colors right now. It had a slow start but picked up pace in the past three months. People are loving the track where Fateh (Ankit Gupta) is repenting his decision to leave Tejo (Priyanka Choudhary) for Jasmine. But Tejo has found someone in Angad Mann. Karan V Grover is playing the role of Angad. Fans are loving the chemistry between Tejo and Angad and feel it is responsible for the good TRPs. The makers have a twist planned where Tejo announces that she is going to marry Angad Mann leaving Fateh in acute emotional conflict. But will Angad and Tejo really marry or will Fateh confess that he has fallen for Tejo? Many fans want Angad and Tejo to be endgame on the show. Take a look at these pics that showcase such lovely chemistry…