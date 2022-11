Karanvir Sharma

Karanvir Sharma had done work in OTT and films before but his stint on TV made him a rage. Fans loved him as the arrogant Shaurya Sabherwal on Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani. The serial has a strong fandom till now. Fans are desperate for season two. Karanvir Sharma will be seen as Haider on the show Rab Se Di Dua on Zee TV.