Ugliest celeb breakups: Divya Aggarwal - Varun Sood

People fall in love and even fall out of it. And when they fall out, it can take an ugly turn. Sometimes, people are not compatible. And it leads to a separation between people. Today, in this gallery, we shall explore celebrity breakups and divorces. From Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan and more, we have included popular names from the TV and Bollywood industry. Divya Aggarwal and Varun Sood have been dating each other for a while. However, last year Divya announced break up with Varun. It was turned uglier because of speculation. Varun, it seemed, wanted to reconcile as he replied to fans on X hinting at the same.