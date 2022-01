Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Umar Riaz

It would be a week soon that Umar Riaz was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house for his violent behaviour. Fans of Umar and Bigg Boss lovers were miffed with the makers and channel for ousting Umar from the show. For a long time, they had been trending on social media with trends such as 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' 'No Umar Riaz No BB' and more. If social media trends are to be believed, as per Mohammad Shafiq Hamdam, trends for Umar Riaz have surpassed the trend for Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and more. 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' has surpassed 17.1 Million tweets.