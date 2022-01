Image credit: Google

Unfreedom, Fire and other banned Indian movies

Unfreedom, Kissa Kursi Ka, Fire, and many others films were banned from releasing in theatres. Nowadays, of course the filmmakers have an option to release their films on OTT platforms if they face any issue with the Central Board of Film Certification or if the film faces any controversy. But, earlier, many films had faced a lot of issues, and they were banned from getting a theatrical release. However, those films are now available on the OTT platforms or on YouTube. So, you can surely watch them, and enjoy it.