Sara Ali Khan wishes daddy Saif Ali Khan in his birthday and reminds him that she is always be her first chape

Sara Ali Khan wishes daddy Saif Ali Khan in his birthday and reminds him that she is always be her first chape and it only shows that no matter what their father daughter bond is unbreakable. Saif Ali Khan is happily married to Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan after his separation with ex-wife Amrita Singh, but the differences never occurred among their kids . Sara and Ibrahim will always be Saif's priority, and he has time and again proved it. Sara wrote, Verified Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan ♥️♥️ I’ll always be your first chape #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter.