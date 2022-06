Image credit: Instagram

Urfi Javed – Uorfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has changed the spelling of her name. While the pronunciation will be the same, her name will now be spelled as Uorfi. She had posted on Insta story, “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my Uorfi. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful (keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi.”