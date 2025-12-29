Spider-Man A Brand New Day to Jumanji 3: Top most-anticipated horror and thriller movies of 2026 you CAN'T miss

1/8





28 Days Later: The Bone Temple (January 16, 2026) The next chapter in the 28 Days Later series is a journey to the core of human fears, a journey that has to be made through infected chaos. The new film uses a blend of horror and psychological suspense as its main character, and thus, every die-hard horror fan will find it impossible to miss.

Mercy 3D (January 23) The film is an intense sci-fi thriller narrative that revolves around a cop who struggles hard with the time to prove his innocence after being falsely charged with the murder of his wife. The unravelling of the truth, which is forced by the film's even faster technology and skillful writing, comes with the high tension that is very much a part of the thriller genre and even in its delivery is equipped with the film's just 90 minutes running time.

Spider-Man: A Brand New Day (July 31) Spider-Man makes an energetic comeback with novelties in forms of fresh challenges and adventures. The same daytime superhero experience that exhilarates to the fullest is, on one hand, full of heart, humour, and breathtaking action, and, on the other hand, is easy to approach and digest for all.

Goat (Animated) (February 13) A sentimental animated movie revolving around a little goat that aspires greatly to become a sports star. A delightful, motivating, and healthy entertainment for the whole family, it is ideal for children and people of all generations.

Crime 101 (March 14) Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry join forces in this crime thriller as they try to solve a case that is high-stakes. The film, which is filled with suspense and high-quality acting, assures the audience of a coiled and engrossing adventure.

Jumanji 3 (December 2026) The crazy and unpredictable universe of Jumanji is back for another dramatic and full-fledged adventure. Dwayne Johnson and his teammates are once again in the movie for an adventure filled with peril, laughter, and astonishing things.

Masters of the Universe (June 5) He-Man is back in a brave new version of the legendary '80s series. The movie, which features state-of-the-art CGI and Hollywood-style action, offers an epic mix of fantasy, strength, and nostalgia.

