Ponniyin Selvan I

As the weekend approaches, here's a look at top movies and web series that you can watch. The top on the list is Ponniyin Selvan I. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the period drama stars Vikram Chiyaan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and many more. The trailer has already got everyone excited and it is expected that the film will do wonders at the box office. Have you already booked your tickets yet?