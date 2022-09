Image credit: Google

Sita Ramam Hindi

Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur is a Telugu film. After making a mark at the Telugu box office, now, the Hindi version of the movie is all set to release on 2nd September 2022. Dubbed versions of South films have been doing well, so it will be interesting to see what response Sita Ramam will get.