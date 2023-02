Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed adds another bizarre look to her fashion diaries

Urfi Javed is one helluva sensation in the fashion scene. She has been rolling out outfits made out of a variety of things. One has to truly think out of the box to do and pull it off as Urfi Javed does. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant and the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress have been winning hearts with her bizarre style statement. However, she has also been getting trolled for the same. And her latest look is getting trolled as well.