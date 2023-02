Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed adds BOLD to a body suit

Urfi Javed is one of the biggest social media sensations. She is known for her acting chops, reality TV shows and very bold style statements. Urfi has been the talk of the town ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. And since, she has been making extremely bold style statements. Despite being trolled and slammed by not just common folks but also celebrities, Urfi Javed doesn't stop making her amazingly bold style statement. And now, she was spotted in the city shooting for a project. She added bold to her body suit.