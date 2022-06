Urfi Javed aka Uorfi turns her saree into a two piece dress; impressed netizens say, ‘Aaj toh achchi lag rahi hai’ [View Pics] Urfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices, made a dress out of her old saree and even wore it in the classiest way possible and for the first time, she wasn't trolled for her outfit. She is indeed looking beautiful.