Image credit: Instagram

Urfi Javed-Chahat Khanna's nasty online fight

A couple of days ago, Uorfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame got into an online tiff with actress Chahat Khanna. It turned ugly as the two women took pot shots at each other. Both the ladies had a roving exchange on social media which had been the talk of the town. Urfi Javed and Chahat Khanna's online brawl had made headlines, and it seems Urfi has now reflected back on her actions. She admits being at fault too and for dragging Chahat Khanna's divorce in their online tiff.