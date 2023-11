Urfi Javed shocked everyone with her style

Social media sensation Urfi Javed was taken into police custody on Friday morning in Mumbai. A video shared by a paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, wherein Urfi was seen surrounded by alleged police officers who took her into custody. Police officers told Urfi that her short clothes were the reason behind her arrest. A look at times when Urfi left everyone shocked with her chhote chhote kapde.