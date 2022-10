Happy birthday, Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT is one of the most popular social media sensations in today's times. Urfi turns a year older today on October 15. The 24-year-old actress gets brutally trolled for her fashion sense but manages it like a pro. Whether you love or hate Urfi, you surely cannot ignore her. Urfi is known for her daring fashion choices and she ooze oomph with her hotness avatar. She shares a sneak peek into her bold photoshoot pictures and we cannot take our eyes off her. On her special day, a look at her net worth, monthly income, per episode charges, past relationship, and more will leave you shocked!