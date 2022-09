Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna

Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna's ugly spat in public grabbed a lot of eyeballs that all started with Chahatt making a statement against Urfi Javed's bizarre outfits and later the Bigg Boss OTT fame gave her back by getting nasty and picking her on her two divorces. Today once again they indulged in a catfight after Chahatt said that she isn't fit to be a mother or wife and slammed her for wearing semi-nude clothes to which Urfi questioned what has she done by becoming a mother and wife.