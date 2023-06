Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed pulls off an outlandish outfit

Urfi Javed has become immensely popular thanks to her fashion choices. She is the one who wears what she likes and she has come a long way when it comes to establishing herself as an experimentative fashion icon. Though she often gets trolled for what she wears, Urfi Javed never fails to dish out a unique outfit. Today, for a change, she went all covered in a blue denim gown that stretched from her head to toe.