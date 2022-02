Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed see-through dress

Urfi Javed starred in many TV shows, but she rose to fame because of her small stint in Bigg Boss OTT. After her elimination from Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi has been grabbing everyone’s attention for her outfits. The actress is always seen donning bold dresses, and while her fans love it, some people on social media just troll her a lot. Recently, Urfi was spotted in the city, and her see-through skirt grabbed everyone’s attention. Check out the pictures here…