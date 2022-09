Urfi Javed seen at screening of Middle Class Love along with the likes of Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta

Urfi Javed was seen today at the screening of Middle-class Love. The film directed by Ratnaa Sinha stars Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar and Eisha Singh. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant wore track pants and a crop top over a purple lingerie set. This was far more regular than some of the super risque stuff she has been donning of late. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and Hansal Mehta were also there. Urfi Javed has worked in some TV shows and might be seen on Bigg Boss 16.