Image credit: Instagram/Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed trolled

Urfi Javed took to Instagram to post some pics in a monkini. “Soaking the sun take me back ! #beachbaby #watergirl,” read her caption. She was trolled for her caption. “Swimming pool mei khde hoke beach ka tag daal reho hai,” read a comment. Here’s a look at a few of her other pics.