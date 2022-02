Image credit: Instagram

Urfi Javed quirky fashion

Urfi Javed is known for her quirky fashion trends. She often steps out on the Mumbai streets showcasing her unconventional style. However, she is yet to get people's acceptance and because of which, she often gets trolled on social media. But that doesn't affect Urfi even a bit. She keeps trying out different outfits. And this time, she went braless under a shirt and left it unbuttoned but with a big twist. Take a look.