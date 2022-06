Urfi Javed makes a dress out of wire

Urfi Javed is definitely a thick skin girl when it comes to dealing with criticism and how. The girl just a while ago shared a video of her making a dress out of wire and the netizens are taking hilarious dig at her saying that poor girl has left with no clothes and so she is making this bizzare statements. While others dropped nasty comments on the girl saying that why doesn’t she die with the current in the same wire.