Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed and Pooja Hegde grab the attention

Urfi Javed and Pooja Hegde are both phenomenons in the industry. While Urfi is known for her bizarre yet shocking style statements and her work on TV medium, Pooja Hegde is a popular South Indian actress who will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Both actresses are known for their unique style statements. Recently, both Urfi Javed and Pooja Hegde were spotted at an event. And their outfits have grabbed eyeballs.