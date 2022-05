Urfi Javed gave it back to Farah Ali Khan for commenting on her choices of dress

Farah Ali Khan had dropped a comment on Urfi's post by a pap, Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her. Giving back to Farah, Urfi in a long post wrote, @farahkhanali Ma'am, what is exactly 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also, I know people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred in and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. That's tasteful! Sexualising a woman's body for an acceptable item number? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful Of course.