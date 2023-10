Raj Kundra takes a dig at Urfi Javed

Raj Kundra took the mic and had the liberty to speak his mind as he made his debut in standup comedy. After making a shocking remark on his adult filmmaking case, he took a nasty dig at Urfi Javed’s outfits, saying there are two biggest concerns for the media: what mask Raj Kundra will wear and what outfit Urfi Javed will not wear.