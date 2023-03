Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed stuns at the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla show

Urfi Javed is a fashionista in real life. And it seems like she is finally getting her due recognition. Not only she walked the ramp at a fashion show recently, but Urfi Javed also attended two of the most loved designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show in the city recently. Big personalities and celebrities joined the show. Urfi Javed was also one of the attendees at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's show. And Uorfi Javed stunned in a sheer blouse.