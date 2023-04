Image credit: Instagram

Urfi Javed

Mumbai is a city of dreams. Tons of people travel from different parts of the nation, from small towns to Mumbai to make it big. There are many TV celebrities who are from different cities but are stationed in Mumbai for work. However, their journey is filled with challenges. One of the biggest challenges is to find a house in Mumbai. A lot of stars have spoken about how landlords do not prefer to give homes to actors and religion also plays a role. Urfi Javed is one of them. She recently spoke about how she is still staying in a cramped 1 BHK as she is not able to find a home. One of the reasons she stated is that she is single and second that she is a Muslim. Also the way she dresses has become a problem.