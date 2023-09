Urfi Javed got slammed by Chahatt Khanna

TV actress Urfi Javed is known for her quirky fashion sense. She has now become an internet sensation with her out-of-the-box fashion ideas. After Urfi's pictures went viral, TV actress Chahatt Khanna took a dig at her choice of dressing. Urfi slammed Chahatt for living a luxurious life on her ex-husband's alimony money. Chahatt was quirk enough to give a befitting reply to Urfi as she said that the latter was not fit to be a biwi or maa. Urfi later asked Chahatt 'aapne kya ukhada biwi ban kar'?