Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed spotted at airport

Urfi Javed was recently spotted at airport and she surprised one and all with her look. The actress is wearing a dress that too with a dupatta. Urfi is known for revealing and bizarre outfits, and always gets trolled for it. However, today with her simple traditional avatar, Urfi has impressed the netizens a lot. At the airport, she also openly spoke about periods, and a lot more. Check out her pictures below…