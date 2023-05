Urfi Javed wears an outfit made of hair, and the internet cannot handle it.

Urfi Javed dropped a video on Instagram by donning an outfit made of hu hair and captioning it Harry Porter. Netizens cannot get over this, and now they feel they have seen everything and want to leave this world. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, netizens feel THIS Indian celeb has the potential to truly smash it