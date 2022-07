Urfi Javed has the coolest family

Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebs on social media. Usually, the actress and reality TV contestant gets trolled for her fashion sense and her bold outfits. Urfi has previously revealed in an interview that she, her mother and her siblings left her father, Ifru as he was very abusive towards their mother. Since Uorfi and her family have been living apart. Talking about Urfi's family, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has got a cool family there which includes of mom, sisters and a brother. Let's have a dekko at Urfi's family here: