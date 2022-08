Image credit: Instagram

Celebs who reacted to Urfi Javed's bold fashion statements: Ranveer Singh

Recently, Ranveer Singh made an appearance on Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt. He was asked to list the names on 'whose nightmare it would be' followed up with options. When the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was asked about 'repeated an outfit too quickly' Ranveer named Urfi Javed, without batting his eyelid. And then he proceeded to call her a fashion icon. There has been a debate over whether Ranveer really meant it or not. Even Urfi was confused about it but felt pretty proud of it.