Urfi Javed’s fashion

Urfi Javed is known for donning bold outfits, and she always makes it to the headlines because of it. The actress also gets trolled for it, but that doesn’t matter to her and she stills prefers to wear what she wants to. While netizens troll her, Urfi’s fans love her fashion sense. Urfi rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, before that she has been a part of many TV shows. There are many interesting unknown facts about the actress that not many people know.