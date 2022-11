Asfi Javed looks smoking hot in this off shoulder black dress and proves it she has got it from her sister Urfi Javed.

Asfi Javed is a stunning stylist and an influencer. She is also Urfi Javed's sister who has earned fame with her fashion game. Some like her, some hate her, but definitely cannot ignore her. But today let's move over Urfi and take a look at her fabulous sister Asfi who is slayer when it comes to fashion and more.