Image credit: Instagram/ Dolly Javed

Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly Javed

Urfi Javed has been in the news a lot ever since her Bigg Boss OTT stint. Her choicest and risque outfits have been the main fodder for trolls. However, Urfi is unfazed by all the negativity and minds her own business. But that doesn't mean she is the one to silently take all criticisms and trolling. Urfi knows when and how to give it back to them. For the last couple of weeks, Urfi grabbed headlines for the same. Recently, Urfi's sister, Dolly, was also seen accompanying her when Urfi was out and about the city. However, Dolly kept away from the media. Urfi's sister has now become the talk of the town. We surfed through Urfi's sister, Dolly's Instagram account and found her super-stylish and very cute. Let's check out some of her amazing photoshoots below...