Urvashi Dholakia shared a powerful note as she flaunts her bikini body

The Naagin 6 actress took to her Instagram and wrote, EMBRACING WOMANHOOD From time unknown, women have been judged ! From how they look,to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want,do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want! My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don't need no validation! Our bodies change each passing day & we don't need to be judged for our shapes & sizes COZ A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I've had the pleasure of owning !.