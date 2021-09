Image credit: PR

Modern Helen of Troy

In a recent video, Urvashi Rautela was seen wearing a diamond-studded mask shooting for an international brand. The mask no doubt looked beautiful yet heavy, but the actress effortlessly and gracefully carried it. The mask worn by Urvashi Rautela is a diamond masquerade worth Rs. 3 crore, and it suited her so well that netizens were quick to compare her with iconic Greek Goddess Helen of Troy. We bet that after watching her pics taken from the video, you’ll do the same.