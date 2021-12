Urvashi Rautela looks no less than a barbie doll in these latest pics, fans confuse her with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most loved celebrities on social media. The actress often manages to grab eyeballs with her stints on social media. Currently, everyone is gushing over the latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram account. Fans are dropping comments on the calling that she looks no less than a Barbie. while others are confused and are resembling her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Urvashi Rautela was recently seen as a jury member of the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant which was won by Harnaaz Sandhu. Talking about the same in her statement she said, I’m truly honoured to be a part of the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant in Eilat, Israel. By trusting in themselves and strongly working hard to fulfil their aspirations, all these wonderful women from across the globe represent and symbolise the Miss Universe Organisation’s principles, and I can’t wait to experience this significant occasion with all of them on this great global platform.