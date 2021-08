Image credit: PR

Social-media sensation

It is no surprise that Urvashi Rautela never fails to impress her fans through her pictures and videos. The B-town actress is highly active on her social media handles and her photos set the internet on fire time and again. The actress keeps setting hotness and fashion goals with her unmissable outfits. And her latest pics in a bodycon dress makes us believe that she was born to don such outfits.