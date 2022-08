Image credit: Google

Amrita Singh – Ravi Shastri

Amrita Singh and Ravi Shashtri were in a relationship in the 80s. They even posed for Cine Blitz magazine cover together which was an official announcement of their relationship. But, later they parted ways and the reason behind it was that Ravi wanted Amrita to leave acting and become a full-time housewife, and the actress was not ready to do that. In an interview, Shashtri had said that he never wanted an actress wife. Also Read - After Urvashi Rautela's 'chotu bhaiya' remark, Rishabh Pant shares a cryptic post on 'stress' and 'letting go'